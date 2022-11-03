Wash. High Court Says Sex Offender Can Be Admitted To Bar

By Jack Karp (November 3, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court won't block an attorney's admission to that state's bar because of his criminal record and obligation to register as a sex offender, the court's justices said in a split ruling Thursday, citing his age at the time of the most serious conviction as a factor....

