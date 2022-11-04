FDA And FTC Warn CBD Shop Not To Sell False COVID Cures

By Collin Krabbe (November 4, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission have warned online CBD shop CannaAid that it's violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, FDA rules and the FTC Act by offering products that don't have proper approval to make COVID-19 mitigation, prevention, treatment or cure claims....

