Colo. Met Greenhouse Gas Rule Deadline, State Panel Rules

By Daniel Ducassi (November 3, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Colorado environmental regulators did all that was required of them in order to meet a July 2020 statutory deadline related to greenhouse gas reduction measures, a Colorado Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday, shooting down a bid by environmental groups to compel the state to take more substantive action....

