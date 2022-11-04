OECD's Former Tax Chief Leaves Institution Transformed

By Molly Moses (November 4, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Pascal Saint-Amans, who stepped down as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's tax chief this month, is leaving at a time when what is arguably his greatest achievement is crumbling. The sweeping agreement signed by 137 countries a year ago has failed to produce a coordinated minimum tax even in the European Union, and the other part of the deal, a reallocation regime that was supposed to stop the spread of digital services taxes around the world, now seems like a remote possibility....

