Ohio Tax Talk: One Step Closer To Telework Income Tax Clarity

By Raghav Agnihotri and Rachael Chamberlain (November 17, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- On Sept. 26, Ohio's Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas held in Morsy v. Dumas that the city of Cleveland, Ohio, must reimburse all local income tax withholdings or payments collected on Manal Morsy's income while she was working remotely from her home in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania....

