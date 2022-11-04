Ohio Slams Fast-Track Bid In Judicial Power Suit

By Eric Heisig (November 4, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told the state Supreme Court on Friday that there was no reason to fast-track a dispute over the powers the judicial branch has to review his decisions to resolve elections board disputes or to seal the results of an appellate judge's race at the core of the dispute....

