Fla. Defense Attys Complain About Parkland Judge's Conduct

By Hailey Konnath (November 4, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Florida criminal defense attorneys said the judge overseeing sentencing of the shooter in the 2018 Parkland school shooting was "hostile and demeaning" toward defense counsel, conduct that "reveals temperament ill-suited to the criminal bench."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS