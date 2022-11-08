Fordham Law School Launches Center For AAPI Legal Issues

By Rae Ann Varona (November 7, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- Fordham University School of Law is set to officially launch Wednesday a first-of-a-kind center in the U.S. focused on addressing legal issues faced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including anti-Asian violence and barriers to employment and immigration....

