Ending Affirmative Action Would Hurt High Court's Credibility

By Amber Koonce and Alexsis Johnson (November 7, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- On Oct. 31, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in two cases, Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, that threaten to undo the progress that has been made toward integrated education since the court's unanimous decision in 1954 in Brown v. Board of Education....

