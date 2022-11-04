Justice Barrett Again Rejects Challenge To Student Relief Plan

By Anna Scott Farrell (November 4, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied two Indiana taxpayers an emergency injunction to halt President Joe Biden's sweeping student debt-relief program in a ruling Friday that represented the second time Justice Barrett has blocked a challenge to the program in two weeks....

