IBA Conference Closes With Call To Protect The Rule Of Law

By Carolina Bolado (November 4, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The International Bar Association's annual conference that opened in Miami with a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attorneys to prosecute Russian war crimes ended Friday with a lifetime achievement award for the last living Nuremburg prosecutor and a call to protect the rule of law around the world....

