Popcorn Indiana Isn't Made In Indiana, False-Ad Suit Says

By Gina Kim (November 7, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Eagle Family Foods Group misleadingly labels its popcorn packaging with the phrase "Popcorn Indiana," falsely implying that it is made in the area known for its history of popcorn production, when it is actually manufactured in Illinois, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in Indiana federal court....

