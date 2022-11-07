Indian National Loses Challenge To Extradition In Tax Case

By Richard Crump (November 7, 2022, 7:26 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled Monday that Indian national Sanjay Bhandari can be sent to India to face tax evasion and money laundering charges, concluding there is no bar to his extradition and "no real risk" of him being subjected to "degrading treatment" while he awaits trial....

