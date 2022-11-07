Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (November 7, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- New cases in Chancery Court last week ranged from cannabis control in California to fraud claims in Rwanda, while decisions covered everything from yoga to attorneys blacklisted from concert halls. Oddly enough for Chancery Court regulars, the Twitter disputes happened elsewhere....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS