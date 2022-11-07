Gorsuch Excoriates Chevron In Denied Veterans Benefits Case

By Jess Krochtengel (November 7, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to review a veterans benefits case that had been presented as a chance to overturn the Chevron doctrine, prompting a harsh dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, who said the judiciary is abdicating its constitutional duty with excessive deference to executive branch agencies....

