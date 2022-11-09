Law Commission Unveils Plans To Reform Confiscation Orders

By Richard Crump (November 9, 2022, 12:02 AM GMT) -- England's courts should be given more powers to enforce confiscation orders and seize the assets of offenders, the Law Commission said Wednesday as it published plans to overhaul the system for recovering the proceeds of criminal activities....

