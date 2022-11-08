Wash. Appeals Court Weighs T-Mobile Insurance Dispute

By Greg Lamm (November 8, 2022, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Washington state appeals court on Tuesday challenged an insurance company that said it should be able to apply a third-party payment to T-Mobile USA Inc. to reduce the wireless carrier's claim for a data breach, with two judges saying the plain language of the policy didn't seem to support the argument....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS