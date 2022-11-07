FDA Warns Court Not To Side With Sandoz In Drug Challenge

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (November 7, 2022, 9:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the D.C. Circuit on Monday that the court risked upending the way the agency awards exclusivity to drugs and provides incentives to create new ones if it sides with Sandoz Inc. in a dispute over the agency's decision to give exclusivity to Sanofi's multiple sclerosis drug, Aubagio....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS