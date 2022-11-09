Wash. Justices To Review Data Release Harm To Union Workers

By Lauren Berg (November 9, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Washington Supreme Court will review a conservative group's bid to get birthdates, work addresses and other personal information for public sector union members after a lower court ruled that releasing such data could put victims of domestic violence and stalking at risk....

