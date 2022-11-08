PA Voters, Republican Orgs Want In On Election Suit

By Andrea Keckley (November 8, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A group of nine Pennsylvania voters and Republican Party organizations asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Monday to let them intervene in an election lawsuit filed by voting rights groups over the handling of undated and misdated mail-in ballots, arguing that the state Supreme Court's decision to set aside those votes should be upheld....

