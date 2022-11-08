How Civilian Attorneys Can Help Veterans

By Anna Richardson and Nicholas Hasenfus (November 8, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- With Veterans Day quickly approaching, many of us are reflecting on the honor and sacrifice that our country's veterans have made. It is also an excellent time for attorneys to honor that service and sacrifice by getting involved with providing pro bono legal services to military and veteran clients....

