Hawkins Parnell To Absorb 50 Selman Breitman Litigators

By James Mills (November 8, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- National defense litigation firm Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP will grow its West Coast presence at the beginning of 2023 by bringing on 50 Selman Breitman LLP attorneys, expanding Hawkins Parnell's litigation team by more than a third and expanding its number of locations by roughly a quarter....

