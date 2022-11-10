Hydroponics Giant Fired Exec Without Cause, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (November 10, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Michigan man says a Colorado hydroponics giant fired him without cause, breaking the terms of an employment agreement by not complying with its categories for termination, despite him receiving a strong performance review....

