Apotex Dodges Horizon Patent Suit Over Generic Pennsaid

By Jasmin Jackson (November 8, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has cleared pharmaceutical maker Apotex in rival Horizon's patent suit over a generic version of anti-inflammatory drug Pennsaid, ruling that Apotex's agreement with a different licensor grants the generic maker implied rights to the continuation patent at issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS