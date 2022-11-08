Fees Could Eat Up $250K Cannabis Grower Seeks, Judge Says

By Danielle Ferguson (November 8, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday encouraged attorneys on both sides of a cannabis cultivator's fraud and breach of contract suit against an agricultural equipment manufacturer to consider coming to an agreement to conserve resources, saying the $250,000 the plaintiffs seek would likely be "eaten up" in attorney fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS