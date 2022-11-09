Creativity Is Key After Foreign Discovery Statute Is Narrowed

By Caroline Simson (November 9, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- Nearly five months after the U.S. Supreme Court limited the scope of a foreign discovery statute, a decision from New York nixing a discovery bid for an arbitration against Malta has underscored the need for lawyers seeking U.S.-style discovery in arbitration to get creative....

