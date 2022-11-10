Attys Say Confiscation Reforms Will Need More Funding

By Richard Crump (November 10, 2022, 5:26 PM GMT) -- Proposals to make England's system for recovering the proceeds of crime faster, fairer and more efficient are "overdue and welcome," but the government will have to give prosecutors far more resources to dedicate to confiscation work to keep the reforms from falling short, criminal defense attorneys say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS