Associated British Foods Begins £500M Share Buyback

By Irene Madongo (November 9, 2022, 2:58 PM GMT) -- Grocery and retail giant Associated British Foods PLC kicked off the initial phase of its £500 million ($573 million) program to buy back stock from shareholders on Wednesday, beginning with the repurchase of £250 million worth of ordinary shares....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS