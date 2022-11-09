Sotomayor Interrupts Roberts In Rare Role Reversal

By Jimmy Hoover (November 9, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts has occasionally cut off his colleagues when they interrupt advocates before the U.S. Supreme Court, but Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a frequent subject of his admonitions, turned the tables Wednesday when she fended off one of Justice Roberts' interjections during oral arguments on the Indian Child Welfare Act....

