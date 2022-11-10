Viatris Sways Judge To Ax AstraZeneca Inhaler Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (November 10, 2022, 3:28 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge has granted drugmaker Viatris' bid to invalidate one of rival AstraZeneca's patents on brand name asthma treatment Symbicort, determining that the challenged claims are invalid for lack of enablement and lack of written description....

