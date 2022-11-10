Herbert Smith-Led Origin Energy Open To $11.8B Takeover

By Elaine Briseño (November 10, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- The board of directors for Origin Energy Ltd., guided by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, is in favor of a Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and MidOcean Energy takeover offer that values the Australian electricity and gas provider at AU$18.4 billion ($11.8 billion) after having rejected a previous offer earlier this year, according to a Thursday announcement....

