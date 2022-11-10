Insurer Says It Won't Cover Kind Bar Death Settlement

By Jennifer Mandato (November 10, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- Hanover American Insurance Co. told a Nebraska federal court Thursday that it is no longer responsible for covering a settlement between Kind LLC and the estate of a child who died from an allergic reaction after eating a Kind bar because the food company excluded it from negotiations....

