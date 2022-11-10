Ohio Judge Douses Exploding Vape Battery Suit Against LG

By Eric Heisig (November 10, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- LG Chem Ltd. has beaten a lawsuit it faced in Ohio over an exploding electronic cigarette battery, with a federal judge ruling that he did not have jurisdiction to oversee the case because while the company had contacts with the state, they did not relate to the product at issue....

