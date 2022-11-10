Debtor Can Recoup US Trustee Fee Hike, 2nd Circ. Says

By Ryan Boysen (November 10, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday said a plant nursery that was overcharged roughly $375,000 to fund the U.S. Trustee Program is entitled to a refund, further opening the door for potential payouts of up to $324 million to debtors who paid heightened fees to the federal bankruptcy watchdog from 2018 to 2020 due to sloppy drafting by Congress....

