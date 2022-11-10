Wash. Judge Extends Block On $4B Albertsons Payout 

By Greg Lamm (November 10, 2022, 11:02 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge extended a block for a week on Albertsons' planned $4 billion shareholder dividend ahead of a merger with Kroger, ordering executives at the grocery chains to testify in court to back up their claims that the payout would leave the company in a healthy position to compete....

