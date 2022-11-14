Perkins Coie Promotes 22 Attys To Partner

By Emily Johnson (November 14, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP has elevated 22 counsel to serve as partners in 2023, advancing a group that is composed of 68% diverse attorneys, which includes people of color, women and members of the LGBTQ community....

