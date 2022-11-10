Twitter In FTC Crosshairs As Top Privacy Execs Quit

By Hannah Albarazi (November 10, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday expressed "deep concern" about Twitter's compliance with security and privacy regulations after top executives resigned following the purchase of the social media company by billionaire Elon Musk, warning that enforcement actions may be on the horizon if past consent orders are violated....

