USPTO Rejects Plan To Offer CLE Credit For Pro Bono Work

By Jack Rodgers (November 15, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued an interim final rule eliminating a proposal that would have allowed attorneys to earn continuing legal education credits by working pro bono on patent issues, the agency confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Monday....

