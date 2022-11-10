Trump Org Payments Risked GC's Law License, Witness Says

By Frank G. Runyeon (November 10, 2022, 10:41 PM EST) -- Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified to a Manhattan jury Thursday that an accountant warned the company that the way it paid bonuses to executives could result in the chief legal officer losing his law license, prompting the lawyer to immediately change how he was paid....

