Trump Sues To Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

By Katie Buehler (November 12, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump has sued to block a subpoena issued by the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, asserting he has absolute immunity from testifying before Congress and that the subpoena is invalid for myriad reasons....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS