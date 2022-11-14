Tesla Director, Ex-GC Defend Musk's $56B Pay Package

By Leslie A. Pappas (November 14, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- A weeklong Delaware Chancery Court trial on Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package kicked off Monday in Wilmington, with a board member and a former general counsel pushing back on accusations that the plan's milestones were too easy and that Musk essentially dictated his own terms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS