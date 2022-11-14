Va. Medical Centers' Bid For Early Win In Virus Suit Denied

By Riley Murdock (November 14, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge sided with American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. in a COVID-19 business interruption case brought by two medical center operators, finding in an order entered Monday that they couldn't get coverage for lost income from government orders that postponed elective procedures....

