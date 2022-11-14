Sun Can't Say Allergan Used Secret Info To Grow Patent Suit

By Gianna Ferrarin (November 14, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge cleared AbbVie unit Allergan on Monday of allegations that it unlawfully used confidential information from Sun Pharmaceuticals to expand its patent suit seeking to block Sun from making generic versions of the irritable bowel syndrome drug Viberzi....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS