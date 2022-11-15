FTX GC Steers Sinking Crypto Ship Through Legal Tsunami

By Hannah Albarazi (November 15, 2022, 10:54 PM EST) -- Amid the spectacular implosion of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX, the company's U.S. general counsel has turned to his former colleagues at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP for help in navigating through $32 billion in lost valuation, a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, numerous federal investigations and the hunt for hundreds of millions of dollars in stolen crypto assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS