Trump Controller Branded 'Hostile Witness,' Admits Crimes

By Frank G. Runyeon (November 14, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Trump Organization's controller was branded a hostile witness for evasive testimony on Monday even as he admitted committing tax fraud on behalf of two executives and said Donald Trump himself was aware of at least some aspects of the alleged fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS