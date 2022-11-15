E-Cig Company's Appeal Premature, FDA Tells DC Circ.

By Sarah Jarvis (November 15, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has urged a Washington federal appellate court to toss Fontem US LLC's appeal of the agency's decision to deny the e-cigarette company's marketing application for certain vaping products, saying the appeal is premature because of a pending administrative review....

