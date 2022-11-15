Frost Brown Todd Merging With Calif.-Based AlvaradoSmith

By Tracey Read (November 15, 2022, 3:34 PM EST) -- Frost Brown Todd LLC announced Tuesday that it will broaden its reach into key California legal markets and Latin America by merging with AlvaradoSmith, one of the nation's largest minority-owned and -operated firms....

