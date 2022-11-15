Law Firms Continue To See Profits Erode As Pay Increases

By Kevin Penton (November 15, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- U.S. law firms continued to see their profits shrink during the first three quarters of 2022, with net income down by 7.3% compared with the first nine months of 2021, according to a report by Wells Fargo Private Bank released Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS