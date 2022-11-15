Trump Attys Say $500K Sanctions Motion Is 'Exorbitant'

By David Minsky (November 15, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump has asked a Florida federal court to deny a motion seeking nearly $500,000 in attorney fees for refiling a racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over false claims in the 2016 election, arguing that the amount is excessive and that no "vexatious" conduct occurred....

