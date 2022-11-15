Ex-Saul Ewing Paralegal Eyes Plea Deal In $600K Theft

By Elliot Weld (November 15, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- A former Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr paralegal who was charged with wire fraud for allegedly embezzling more than $600,000 over a nine-year period at the firm is seeking a plea deal with prosecutors....

